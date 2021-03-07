Short Interest in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Drops By 17.7%

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the January 28th total of 7,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSE:MBT opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $9.81.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MBT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. New Street Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.
About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock
Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.
