Short Interest in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Drops By 17.7%

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the January 28th total of 7,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:MBT opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. New Street Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,486,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,506 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 38.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,232,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,294 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,333,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,152 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,472,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,980,000 after purchasing an additional 874,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,091,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,720,000 after purchasing an additional 632,779 shares during the last quarter.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

