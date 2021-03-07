Short Interest in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Drops By 17.1%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 28th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MORF opened at $70.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. Morphic has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Morphic news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $35,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 12,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $408,269.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,563.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,635 shares of company stock worth $11,168,298. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Morphic by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Morphic by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Morphic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

