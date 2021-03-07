Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Drops By 20.0%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, New Street Research cut shares of MTN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get MTN Group alerts:

MTNOY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,874. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. MTN Group has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $5.12.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.