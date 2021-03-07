Short Interest in Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Grows By 30.4%

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the January 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MYRX opened at $0.05 on Friday. Myrexis has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

Get Myrexis alerts:

About Myrexis

Myrexis, Inc focuses on identifying, evaluating, and making financial investments in life sciences assets. The company was formerly known as Myriad Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Myrexis, Inc in July 2010. Myrexis, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Myrexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myrexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.