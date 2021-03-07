Short Interest in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expands By 31.0%

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the January 28th total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $15.83.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,009,000 after buying an additional 52,367 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,536,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,016,000 after buying an additional 172,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth $53,389,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,573,000 after buying an additional 74,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.