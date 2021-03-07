Short Interest in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Drops By 17.9%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the January 28th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:NBB opened at $22.10 on Friday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $24.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

