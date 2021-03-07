Short Interest in One (NYSE:AONE) Grows By 27.5%

One (NYSE:AONE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the January 28th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 89,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ONE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000.

AONE traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $11.57. 1,709,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,002. ONE has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.40.

one intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

