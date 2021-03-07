Short Interest in Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Decreases By 19.5%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the January 28th total of 408,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 365.7 days.

PSYTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pason Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from $8.75 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pason Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

PSYTF remained flat at $$7.94 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

