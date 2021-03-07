Short Interest in Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Decreases By 19.5%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the January 28th total of 408,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 365.7 days.

PSYTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pason Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from $8.75 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pason Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

PSYTF remained flat at $$7.94 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

