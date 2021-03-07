Short Interest in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Drops By 18.0%

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 173,200 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the January 28th total of 211,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 381.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 123.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $804,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $112.50.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

