Short Interest in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Expands By 29.1%

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 216,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the January 28th total of 167,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTMN opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTMN. TheStreet upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

