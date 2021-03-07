Short Interest in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Expands By 28.1%

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the January 28th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 970,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56.

Get PPD alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,852,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PPD by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,504,000 after purchasing an additional 772,535 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter worth about $9,636,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPD by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 268,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 57,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82. PPD has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $38.76.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. PPD’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

PPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.