Short Interest in Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Expands By 29.4%

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 28th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,123.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIXGF opened at $119.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.47. Sixt has a twelve month low of $90.50 and a twelve month high of $122.00.

SIXGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Sixt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank raised Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Commerzbank raised Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

