Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Declines By 19.4%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 28th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 309.0 days.

OTCMKTS SMTGF traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $82.50.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

