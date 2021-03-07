Short Interest in SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Increases By 29.6%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,288,100 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the January 28th total of 994,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLGGF opened at $0.31 on Friday. SolGold has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

