Short Interest in Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) Decreases By 18.2%

Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 326,100 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 28th total of 398,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,261.0 days.

Shares of Spark Infrastructure Group stock remained flat at $$1.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. Spark Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $1.71.

About Spark Infrastructure Group

Spark Infrastructure Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the regulated utility infrastructure markets across the globe. It aims for a balanced portfolio. The firm's earnings are supported by growth in underlying assets and through sustainable investments in high value, unregulated opportunities.

