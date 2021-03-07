Short Interest in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Increases By 26.6%

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the January 28th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Get Standex International alerts:

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,217 shares of company stock worth $740,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Standex International by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXI stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.61. 114,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,374. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.