Short Interest in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Declines By 17.9%

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 272,300 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the January 28th total of 331,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $273.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.81. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

