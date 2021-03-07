Short Interest in STR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRI) Increases By 28.8%

STR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the January 28th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
STR stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. STR has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.25.
STR Company Profile
