Short Interest in STR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRI) Increases By 28.8%

STR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the January 28th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

STR stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. STR has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

STR Company Profile

STR Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a plastic and industrial materials research and development company in the United States, Spain, India, and China. The company designs, develops, and manufactures encapsulants that protect the embedded semiconductor circuits of solar panels for sale to solar module manufacturers; and multi-layer films for packaging applications, such as meat, fish, cheese, yogurt, fruit, cereals, snack foods, etc.

