Short Interest in Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Declines By 18.4%

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,629,800 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the January 28th total of 1,997,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Technogym from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of TCCHF remained flat at $$11.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Technogym has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25.

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, stretching equipment, and tools and accessories.

