Short Interest in Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Expands By 29.6%

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the January 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

TBAKF stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. Ted Baker has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $3.05.

Get Ted Baker alerts:

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.