Short Interest in Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Expands By 29.6%

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the January 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.
TBAKF stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. Ted Baker has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $3.05.
Ted Baker Company Profile
See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.