Short Interest in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Drops By 18.6%

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the January 28th total of 171,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 284,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE TGP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 142,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,704. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGP. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 430,298 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $3,411,000. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $3,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 828.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 235,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after buying an additional 195,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

TGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

