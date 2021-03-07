Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Increases By 27.2%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,500 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the January 28th total of 1,462,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18,605.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TELNF remained flat at $$16.44 during trading hours on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.