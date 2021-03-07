Short Interest in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Decreases By 17.1%

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 28th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,082,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $33.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

