Short Interest in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Increases By 30.6%

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the January 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XONE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The ExOne by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The ExOne by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The ExOne by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The ExOne by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 24,921 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The ExOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XONE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of The ExOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The ExOne from $18.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

Shares of XONE opened at $28.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $546.25 million, a P/E ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

