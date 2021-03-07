Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Expands By 30.2%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 401,600 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 28th total of 308,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.26% of TOMI Environmental Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ TOMZ opened at $4.12 on Friday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $17.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination products and services for indoor and outdoor surface, and air decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a point and spray disinfection/decontamination system; SteraMist Environment System, a system that provides room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

