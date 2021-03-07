Short Interest in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Increases By 30.4%

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the January 28th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of LATN opened at $10.08 on Friday. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $1,040,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 73,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $1,507,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 181,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 117,902 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

