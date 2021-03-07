Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Declines By 19.2%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the January 28th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $175.84 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $185.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.28 and a 200 day moving average of $155.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 671.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,986,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,814 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 327,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,773,000 after acquiring an additional 110,884 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $37,843,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 310,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,892,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period.

