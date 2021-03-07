Short Interest in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Increases By 27.0%

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the January 28th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:QQQN opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $35.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $676,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,584,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,769,000.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.