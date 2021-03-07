Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Increases By 32.3%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the January 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WIA stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1,167.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

