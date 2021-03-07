Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Increases By 32.3%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the January 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of WIA stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $13.95.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.