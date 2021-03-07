Short Interest in Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Decreases By 19.3%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,473,100 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the January 28th total of 1,825,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,946.2 days.
OTCMKTS ZHAOF remained flat at $$1.10 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $1.41.
Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile
See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.