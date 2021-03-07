Short Interest in Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Decreases By 19.3%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,473,100 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the January 28th total of 1,825,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,946.2 days.

OTCMKTS ZHAOF remained flat at $$1.10 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $1.41.

Get Zhaojin Mining Industry alerts:

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.