ShowHand Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,165.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 46.9% against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ShowHand has a total market cap of $90,201.84 and approximately $1,165.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00056236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.58 or 0.00790012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00026750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00030390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00042152 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand (HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShowHand

