SHPING (SHPING) Hits Market Capitalization of $105,496.64

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $105,496.64 and approximately $18,085.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SHPING has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00055578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.92 or 0.00795988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00060358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00030167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00042425 BTC.

SHPING Token Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

