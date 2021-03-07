Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) will announce $173.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.50 million. Shutterstock posted sales of $161.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year sales of $718.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $714.70 million to $722.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $775.79 million, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $780.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shutterstock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSTK. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $904,642.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,464,824 shares in the company, valued at $903,489,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,915,366.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,311.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,333 shares of company stock valued at $9,651,065 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,425,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after buying an additional 185,203 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 914.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after buying an additional 159,667 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 267,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after buying an additional 152,779 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after buying an additional 144,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSTK opened at $87.43 on Friday. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 91.89%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shutterstock (SSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.