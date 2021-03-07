Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GCTAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $32.89 on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.