Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 36.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,554 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 123.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,909,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,583 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 168.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,458,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 914,256 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,274,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,923,000 after acquiring an additional 708,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 453.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 863,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,763,000 after acquiring an additional 707,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

General Mills stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

