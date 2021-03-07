Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.09% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $68.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $107.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In other Castle Biosciences news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $586,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 47,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $2,651,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,403.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,581,212 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

