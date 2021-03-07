Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.84 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

