Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,563 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.07% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,514,000 after buying an additional 92,464 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 23,778.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 23,778 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $52.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $58.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOB. Truist boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.