Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,004,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

NYSE NSC opened at $256.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

