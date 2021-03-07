Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 81,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 159.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 692.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Shares of CHT opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $40.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.