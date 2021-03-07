Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $829,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

Shares of LHX opened at $187.09 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $209.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.