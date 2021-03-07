Signaturefd LLC Sells 11,916 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,916 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.99. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $11.28.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. United Microelectronics’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
United Microelectronics Company Profile
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,071,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,459,000 after buying an additional 99,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 33.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 437,021 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 462.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 1,346,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 7,858.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 1,543,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.
