Signaturefd LLC Sells 543 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $187.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $209.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.44 and its 200 day moving average is $182.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

