Signaturefd LLC Sells 6,963 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,305 shares of company stock worth $1,889,872. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.