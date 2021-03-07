Signaturefd LLC Sells 752 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 248,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,876,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,821,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.7% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 129,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.99.

JPM stock opened at $150.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $460.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $154.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

