Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,874 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in AstraZeneca by 833.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $48.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.07. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 106.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZN. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

