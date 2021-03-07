Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,874 shares during the quarter. Silicom makes up about 1.1% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 1.99% of Silicom worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Silicom by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Silicom by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicom by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Silicom by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Silicom by 15.8% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 41,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SILC opened at $48.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.54 million, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66. Silicom Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Silicom had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

