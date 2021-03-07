Simple Software Solutions Trading Up 66.9% This Week (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 33% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 66.9% higher against the dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $206,039.05 and approximately $12.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for $0.0770 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00021032 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000818 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000510 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,674,979 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

