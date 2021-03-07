Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,965 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.40% of Simulations Plus worth $163,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 196.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at $232,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Taglich Brothers upgraded Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Craig Hallum cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $273,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,959.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,745,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659,614 shares in the company, valued at $338,800,533.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,038 in the last 90 days. 24.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 130.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

