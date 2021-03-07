SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) Shares Bought by Athos Capital Ltd

Athos Capital Ltd raised its holdings in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 3,198.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,324,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254,287 shares during the quarter. SINA accounts for about 27.1% of Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Athos Capital Ltd owned about 3.40% of SINA worth $98,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SINA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SINA by 49.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SINA by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SINA during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of SINA by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SINA during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SINA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,635. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32. SINA Co. has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $45.68.

Separately, TheStreet raised SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

SINA Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

